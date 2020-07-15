Menu
CHCC Mayor Denise Knight holds up the Big Bash League trophy at C.ex International Stadium this morning.
BREAKING: Coffs back on national sporting calendar

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
15th Jul 2020 10:53 AM
IN AN announcement sure to impress a sports-mad public, the Big Bash League is coming back to Coffs Harbour.

After a wildly successful hit out earlier in the year, the Sydney Sixers will return to C.ex Coffs International Stadium on January 4 to take on the Brisbane Heat.

The announcement is a big coup for Coffs Harbour, with Mayor Denise Knight expressing delight at the opportunity to replicate the "phenomenal success" of the previous T20 event in January.

"The official crowd of 9,834 was the most for a cricket match and the second biggest ever at the venue," she said.

Once again the quality and reputation of the Stadium, the facilities, staff and electric atmosphere - as well as the glorious Coffs Coast itself - has seen us included in the BBL10 schedule."

The Sydney Sixers go through their paces on Saturday at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.
The Sydney Sixers go through their paces on Saturday at C.ex Coffs International Stadium. Sam Flanagan

The Sixers made a big effort to get out and about in the community in the lead up to their game last year, meeting with young cricketers and visiting communities devastated by recent bushfires. 

The day before the young side demolished the Adelaide Strikers, players were in the fire ravaged town of Nymboida, which was still coming to terms with the loss of 100 homes nearly two months prior.  

More to come …

big bash league coffs coast. c.ex coffs international stadium coffs harbour city councillors
Coffs Coast Advocate

