Progress on construction of the Mackay ring road on the Peak Downs Highway.
BREAKING: Contractor collapse puts major project in disarray

Melanie Plane
12th Apr 2019 2:26 PM | Updated: 3:23 PM
MACKAY'S major Ring Road project has collapsed.

Major contractor Multifix has gone into liquidation owing local subcontractors hundreds of thousands of dollars.

It comes after work at the site was temporarily halted last week by the CFMMEU over serious safety breaches.

Concerns have been raised that principal contractor CPB had been aware of the precarious financial position of Multifix for months, but did little to ensure subbies and direct employees were not burned in the event of a collapse.

CFMEU regional organiser Kane Lowth warned that CPB now had serious questions to answer.

"Why, for starters, have they put the livelihoods of workers on this site at risk by failing to be more pro-active and monitor their subcontractors," Mr Lowth said.

"CPB continued to operate in the full knowledge that doubts surrounded this major subcontractor, and now CPB must ensure everyone is paid in full.

"CPB is a company that has form in managing sites that have issues with noncompliance with workplace health and safety and unpaid workers entitlements."

Mr Lowth has called on Dawson MP George Christensen to "come out strongly against this repeat offender and back the workers and local businesses that have been impacted by the incompetent management CPB has provided to date".

