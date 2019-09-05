Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A school bus has crashed into a garbage truck in Goonellabah on Thursday morning.
A school bus has crashed into a garbage truck in Goonellabah on Thursday morning. Aisling Brennan
News

BREAKING: Children trapped in bus crash at Goonellabah

Alison Paterson
Aisling Brennan
by and
5th Sep 2019 8:48 AM | Updated: 9:40 AM

UPDATE 9.16am: POLICE say there are no reported injuries to any of the kids involved in this morning's bus crash, but the driver may have very minor injuries.

Senior Constable David Henderson said traffic is closed in both directions and emergency services are responding.

Motorists are urged to please avoid the area. 

 

Original story: CHILDREN are trapped in a school bus which has crashed into the rear of a garbage truck in Goonellabah this morning.

Emergency services are on their way to the incident which involves a bus from Northern Rivers Buslines.

The crash occurred on Pleasant St on the corner of Rous Rd, between Fischer St and Shearman Drive, around 8.30am today.

It is understood the 10 children are trapped.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said they had four crews on scene.

"There appear to be no injuries at this stage," she said.

Police are also on scene.

More to come.

More Stories

bus bus crash goonellabah police
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Police arson squad helps investigate deliberately lit fires

    premium_icon Police arson squad helps investigate deliberately lit fires

    News Deliberately lit roadside ignitions and escaped burns are of concern to police.

    • 5th Sep 2019 8:30 AM
    Casino Truck Show winner killed in horror highway crash

    premium_icon Casino Truck Show winner killed in horror highway crash

    Breaking Tributes are flowing for the 36-year-old truck driver

    Investigators attend work site after home collapses

    premium_icon Investigators attend work site after home collapses

    News PHOTOS: Inquiries continue after part of Lismore home fell to ground

    Man accused of bikie murders could face more charges

    premium_icon Man accused of bikie murders could face more charges

    Crime Prosecutors granted adjournment for further investigations