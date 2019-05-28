Menu
Five people have been hurt in a crash at Pomona this afternoon.
Children among five hurt in crash south of Gympie

scott kovacevic
by
28th May 2019 5:32 PM | Updated: 5:40 PM
A THREE-car crash at Pomona's Elm St and Yurol Forest Dr sent five people to hospital this afternoon.

A QFS spokeswoman said the cars suffered "significant damage" in the crash which spread spread across the road.

Fireys were still at the scene more than an hour later cleaning up.

Two men were taken to Gympie Hospital and a woman and two children were directed to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said all were in a stable condition when transported.

Gympie Times

