Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services respond to a collision between a truck and a car on the Pacific Highway near South Grafton.
Emergency services respond to a collision between a truck and a car on the Pacific Highway near South Grafton. TIM JARRETT
Breaking

One injured in highway car, truck crash

Jarrard Potter
by
30th Aug 2019 9:09 AM

THE site of a collision between a truck and a car on the Pacific Highway at South Grafton, has now been cleared after emergency services responded to the crash earlier this morning.

The crash occurred around 9am this morning near the new access road to the Pacific Highway.

Initial reports indicated one person was trapped in the crash, with SES crews working with NSW Ambulance paramedics to remove the person.

The elderly male driver of the car has now been removed from the vehicle and was treated by paramedics.

Live Traffic NSW reports traffic is impacted in both directions on the highway. One lane of the highway is currently open with traffic control in place at the scene.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution in the area.

editors picks emergency services live traffic nsw pacific highway
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    DO OR DIE: Wolves confident they can silence Thunder

    premium_icon DO OR DIE: Wolves confident they can silence Thunder

    News CLUB president Peter Knott is optimistic the fairytale of Woolgoolga’s return to top flight football won’t be cut short on Saturday in the minor semi final.

    • 30th Aug 2019 9:48 AM
    An icy winter on the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon An icy winter on the Coffs Coast

    News IF you were outside yesterday afternoon you might have been caught out by a sudden...

    Growth rate to rival Rockhampton

    premium_icon Growth rate to rival Rockhampton

    News One councillor has warned against the ‘compact city’ model.

    ‘The future is yours Coffs Harbour’

    premium_icon ‘The future is yours Coffs Harbour’

    Business The Coffs Coast as one of the fastest growing regions in New South Wales should...