Woman dies following Pacific Hwy car crash

SHOCKING: A 70-year-old woman is in a serious condition after her car left the road on the Pacific Highway near Clarenza this morning. Clair Morton
Clair Morton
by

UPDATE, 12PM: THE woman injured in a single car crash near Clarenza this morning has died from her injuries.

Coffs/Clarence Police duty officer Acting Inspector Darren Williams said the 77-year-old, believed to be a Tucabia resident, sustained internal and leg injuries when her sedan left the road this morning.

She was treated by paramedics at the scene and transported by road ambulance to Coffs Harbour Hospital, but died on arrival.

It is the fourth fatal crash on Clarence Valley roads in two weeks.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

EARLIER: A WOMAN in her 70s has been injured and believed to be in a serious condition after a single vehicle crash on the Pacific Hwy at South Grafton near Clarenza this morning.

Grafton Highway Patrol Sergeant Jarrod French said police, ambulance, SES crews, Fire and Rescue NSW responded to the collision at about 7.45am this morning near Centenary Dr.

"A white Camry sedan, driven by a 70-year-old female, was heading south and has left the road just after Centenary Drive and crashed into a culvert," he said.

"The female was trapped for about 45 minutes until she was released by emergency services and taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus for her injuries which are unknown at this stage but she is believed to be in a serious condition."

The crash scene has now been cleared and both lanes are open for traffic.

