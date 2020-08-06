Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Park Avenue Pharmacy after a suspected robbery on Wednesday, August 5. Photo: Kyle Hands Media.
Park Avenue Pharmacy after a suspected robbery on Wednesday, August 5. Photo: Kyle Hands Media.
Crime

BREAKING: Brazen armed robbery at CBD pharmacy

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
6th Aug 2020 8:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating the brazen armed robbery of a popular Coffs Harbour pharmacy.

Initial reports indicate that between 5.30pm and 6.30pm yesterday evening officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District were called to Park Ave Pharmacy following reports of an armed robbery.

Witnesses described seeing a number of marked and unmarked police cars on the scene which is just across the road from the bustling Woolworths supermarket.

Park Avenue Pharmacy after a suspected robbery on Wednesday, August 5.
Park Avenue Pharmacy after a suspected robbery on Wednesday, August 5.

The premises was taped off to the public as police continued their investigations.

MORE TO COME.

clarence crime coffs harbour crime
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shark surf warning comes from the sky

        Premium Content Shark surf warning comes from the sky

        News Latest white pointer sighting from near surfers at Yamba by man flying aerochute craft

        RACE GUIDE: All you need to know for Coffs Cup Day

        Premium Content RACE GUIDE: All you need to know for Coffs Cup Day

        Horses Your preview of the huge eight race Coffs Harbour Cup Day on Thursday

        Fast-food proposal divides residents

        Premium Content Fast-food proposal divides residents

        News A petition has been started by concerned locals.