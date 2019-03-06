Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Bones reportedly dug up at Seafront Oval
News

UPDATE: Work at Seafront Oval stops after bone discovered

Carlie Walker
by
6th Mar 2019 7:45 PM | Updated: 9:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE, 8.15PM: The council is assisting police with their investigation into the discovery of a bone during the excavation of a drainage trench at the Seafront Oval.

Work at the site has been stopped and will not restart until police have given the all clear, council chief executive Ken Diehm said.

At this stage it is not known whether the bone is animal or human.

UPDATE: FORENSIC crews have arrived at the scene where skeletal remains were reportedly uncovered.

It follows construction workers discovering the bones about 5.30pm.

EARLIER (6.45PM):

POLICE are at a construction site at Hervey Bay's Seafront Oval where skeletal remains have reportedly been uncovered.

Construction workers made the grisly discovery about 5.30pm.

Officers are currently at the scene near where stormwater drain pipes are being laid.

The Chronicle understands forensic crews are on the way.

More to come.

editors picks fcpolice hervey bay seafront oval
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    ‘Disgusting’ Facebook page taken down

    ‘Disgusting’ Facebook page taken down

    News A notorious NRL Facebook page has been removed after league legend Mark Geyer threatened legal action over ugly rumours.

    NRL star charged over sex tape scandal

    premium_icon NRL star charged over sex tape scandal

    Rugby League Penrith’s Tyrone May charged by NSW Police.

    Stream the NRL live on Kayo with full Advocate access

    Stream the NRL live on Kayo with full Advocate access

    News Ultimate sports lovers streaming deal to follow all of the headlines

    Coffs Harbour granted more than 200 aged care places

    premium_icon Coffs Harbour granted more than 200 aged care places

    News New aged care developments share in record government allocations