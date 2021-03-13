BREAKING: Armed hold up at petrol station

Police at the petrol station.

There is a large police presence in Woolgoolga this afternoon.

The Advocate understands there has been an armed hold up at the United Petroleum Woolgoolga on Clarence Street.

The station also houses a PieFace store.

The petrol station is located just north of Woolworths on the way out of town.

Police at the United Petroleum Woolgoolga on Saturday afternoon (March 13).

There is police tape around the petrol station and people are being interviewed.

The incident happened around 4pm.

More details to come

