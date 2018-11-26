BREAKING: 73Y man faces court over manslaughter charge

A MAN has appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court this morning after he was charged with manslaughter following the death of a woman last year.

Detectives from Maryborough Criminal Investigation Branch launched Operation Quebec Sea Shell after a 66-year-old woman passed away at the Hervey Bay Hospital on November 9, 2017.

A 73-year-old man was arrested on Sunday and has been charged with one count each of manslaughter, unlawful striking causing death, torture and deprivation of liberty.

The man has also been charged with a number of assault offences.

He is expected to appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court this morning.

Anyone that may have information concerning the death is being asked to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.