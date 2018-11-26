Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

BREAKING: 73Y man faces court over manslaughter charge

Jessica Lamb
by
26th Nov 2018 10:01 AM

A MAN has appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court this morning after he was charged with manslaughter following the death of a woman last year. 

Detectives from Maryborough Criminal Investigation Branch launched Operation Quebec Sea Shell after a 66-year-old woman passed away at the Hervey Bay Hospital on November 9, 2017.

A 73-year-old man was arrested on Sunday and has been charged with one count each of manslaughter, unlawful striking causing death, torture and deprivation of liberty.

The man has also been charged with a number of assault offences.

He is expected to appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court this morning. 

Anyone that may have information concerning the death is being asked to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

editors picks fccourt hervey bay maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Construction nears for $194 million hospital upgrade

    premium_icon Construction nears for $194 million hospital upgrade

    News A timeframe for construction works is being planned at Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.

    Cheapest fuel on the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon Cheapest fuel on the Coffs Coast

    News Your daily guide to the best priced fuel on the Coffs Coast.

    GALLERY: All smiles as Christmas comes early in Coffs

    GALLERY: All smiles as Christmas comes early in Coffs

    News Thousands gather at special Christmas event.

    Coffs teen chasing World Cup dream

    premium_icon Coffs teen chasing World Cup dream

    News Daniel Campbell wants to book a ticket to Spain.

    Local Partners