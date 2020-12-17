Menu
Coffs Harbour Airport.
BREAKING: $500m Coffs Airport deal signed

Jasmine Minhas
17th Dec 2020 9:04 AM

INVESTMENT firm Palisade Investment Partners has secured a 50-year lease of Coffs Harbour Airport and the Enterprise Park development - in a deal worth almost $500 million.

Palisade Investment Partners, which operates Sunshine Coast Airport, has entered into the long-term lease of 50 years with an additional 49-year option.

Coffs Harbour City Council will receive $81.5m in fixed payments over an initial period and will receive a share of revenue forecast to be in excess of $400 million over the term of the lease and option.

MORE DETAILS TO COME.

