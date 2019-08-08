Historic pub completely destroyed

UPDATE 5.15PM: AN ICONIC country pub has been razed to the ground in an inferno that has left the owners devastated.

Three fire crews rushed to the Muckadilla Hotel Motel, 41km west of Roma after receiving a 000 call about 3.10pm.

By the time firefighters arrived on the scene, the inferno has spread through most of the structure, destroying the pub entirely.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said initial reports indicate a nearby residential property became engulfed in flames, before it spread to the pub.

The owners of the pub told Newscorp of the devastation of seeing their home of the past 10 years engulfed in flames.

"Everything we had is gone. The hardest part is the memorabilia that was in there we've now lost," he told Newscorp.

"We owned the pub for 10 years so it's our home. We've been trying to sell for about a year."

The Warrego Highway was closed in both directions surrounding Muckadilla while firefighters battled to contain the flames.

ENGULFED: Firefighters battle to save the 107-year-old Muckadilla Hotel Motel after a fire spread to the premises. Jorja McDonnell

Only nine people live in Muckadilla, and the hotel has been on the market for at least 12 months.

The hotel, affectionately known by locals as "Mucka" dates back to 1885, when it was "the Railway."

The hotel that stands on the Warrego Highway has been the bread and butter of Muckadilla since 1912.

Mr McIntosh and his wife Sue, who hail from Woodburn, NSW, bought the pub in 2009 after years of working in the hospitality industry.

The pub had nine motel rooms, a pool, beer garden, dining area, residential home and camping grounds.

