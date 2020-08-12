Breakers women run riot in huge victory over Saints

Coffs Harbour Breakers Women's team put the competition on notice with their victory over Sawtell Toormina Saints.

THE Coffs Harbour Breakers women's side dished out some serious punishment during their recent clash, scoring a 90 point victory over their close rivals.

Any doubts they were the team to beat in the North Coast AFL women's competition were destroyed by a commanding performance at Fitzroy Oval on Sunday.

Scoring a whopping 13.13 (91) points to 0.1 (1) victory over the Sawtell Toormina Saints, they stay the only undefeated side in the competition.

Amy Johanson was the star for the Breakers, booting six goals on her way to being named as one of the best players.

Cassidy Ronalds, Amanda Guthrie and Emily Conlan were also named, kicking two majors each to help their side open up a two game advantage over their rivals.

There is no doubt the Saints were feeling the effects of their mid week exertions and will no doubt have a light week on the training track as they prepare for Saturday’s match against the Blues.

In the men’s competition, the Breakers got their first victory in what has been an extremely slow start to the season for the reigning premiers.

Coffs Harbour Breakers get their first win of the season against Port Macquarie Magpies. Photo: Brad Greenshields/Green Shoots Marketing

The club will be hoping their 11.18 (84) to 8.7 (55) win over the Port Macquarie Magpies will jolt the players into gear after a four goals to one second quarter put them on the path to victory.

Breakers president and member of the team’s leadership group Jay Guthrie said it was good to get “the monkey off the back” and he put the slow start down to the COVID-19 related interruptions affecting the mindset of the squad.

Guthrie said it felt as though their footy had gone back to being more about enjoyment than fierce competition but they were still a capable side.

“Not taking it as seriously can be a good thing sometimes,” he said.

“But hopefully the boys see that they are good enough and if they want to pursue that then they can.

“The fire is definitely still there.”

The 29 point lead at the main break proved a margin too hard for the Magpies to overcome despite matching the Breakers with three goals in the final quarter.

But in a shortened season, where percentage may play a role in determining ladder positions, the Breakers may rue inaccuracy in front of goal, registering 11 goals 18 for the match.

Michael McMahon, Josh Hunt, Jay Guthrie, and Royce Close were named in the best for the Breakers, with Nicklaus Stanlan-Velt and Justin Millet kicking three goals each.

Elsewhere, Grafton continued their resurgence with a hard fought win over Sawtell Toormina Saints at Ellem oval.

After trailing by ten points at quarter time, Sawtell Toormina stepped up their game, kicking four goals, and taking a narrow four point lead into the main break.

The game opened up in the second half, with Grafton kicking five goals to four in the third quarter, to wrestle back the lead and take a five point advantage into the final term.

Victory was sealed by the Tigers, as they kicked another five goals in the last quarter, to take the win by 11 points.

Aaron Ashby starred for the home team, kicking six goals, with Benny Holder providing support with two. For the Saints, Jordan Lark and Alec Baldwin kicked three goals apiece.

After playing each opponent once, Grafton sit atop the ladder after Round 4.