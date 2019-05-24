Breakers weathering the storm as injury plague hits

READY TO DANCE: The Coffs Harbour Breakers and Port Macquarie Magpies will sort their differences out tomorrow.

AUSSIE RULES: Heavyweights collide on Saturday afternoon at Fitzroy Oval when the top of the table Coffs Harbour Breakers do battle with the second placed Port Macquarie Magpies.

The match presents a golden chance for the Breakers to extend their lead over Port to eight points and establish themselves as the clear premiership favourites.

Breakers coach David Velt said this game was the most important of the season, as a loss would send them back on level terms with the Magpies.

"That's exactly where we sit, we need to win this game” Velt said.

"Port are a great side and have some really good footy players. If we can shut down Jesse Schmidt that will go a long way in helping us to win the game.”

When the two sides met in round three, it was the Magpies who jumped out of the blocks cleaner and managed to lead at the end of the first term.

The Breakers ended up blowing them away late, but Velt said his men would have to address their opening quarters if they were to remain unbeaten.

Coffs Harbour will once again be understrength this weekend after a torrid run of injuries. It's a testament to the club they have been able to weather the storm so far and remain undefeated.

"It's been a real test for us,” Velt said.

"We've been missing three of our five best players and have still been able to win.

"We've had to bring players in and teach them our style of footy and bring them up to speed quickly.”

Fitzroy Oval will also host the top-of-the-table meeting in the women's competition on Saturday.

The Breakers are the surprise of the season and will be keen to keep their positive development headed in an upward direction.

The women's game begins at 11.50am before seniors starts at 2.50pm.