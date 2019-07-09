Breakers turn into lime-green machine in big win

STILL NUMBER ONE: The Coffs Harbour Breakers beat their nemesis once more on the weekend.

AUSSIE RULES: Results in the matches between Coffs Harbour Breakers and Sawtell Toormina Saints were the sideshow on Saturday as support for the broader community took centre stage at Fitzroy Oval.

The Breakers raised more than $5700 for the Black Dog Institute, as the club's senior men's and women's teams wore specially made lime-green jerseys for the day.

The post match sale of the jerseys and raffle proceeds proved major hits among the local AFL faithful.

The initiative was inspired by Breakers tall forward Ben Gibbeson, who went through his own mental health issues last year.

Breakers coach David Velt said he was extremely proud of Gibbo.

"It's fantastic he put his time and effort into that. That's part of our ethos at the Breakers,” Velt said.

In an act of solidarity the Saints sported lime green armbands in their own acknowledgement of the mental health cause, while also wearing the colours of the Aboriginal flag as a tribute to NAIDOC Week.

On the field the Breakers continued their winning way with a 46 point victory over their fierce rivals.

The damage was done in a first half which was characterised by the Breakers' run and carry and compounded by Sawtell errors as they regularly turned the ball over in critical areas.

Chris Frangos set the tone with several intercept marks across the half-back line as his dash opened the game for forwards Shaydan Close and Gibbeson.

The second half was a more even affair but it was too late to influence the result as the Breakers won 17.18.120 to 12.2.74.

"It's always nice to beat Sawtell in the local derby,” Velt said.

The competition now breaks for two weeks for a general bye and the round robin shootout.

Velt said the break from competition footy could be a blessing in disguise for his squad.

"I haven't been able to pick a full side since round one or two with all our injuries.”

"It will be good to have a rest to get some of those players right and the other boys will be training hard and use the time as a fitness block.”