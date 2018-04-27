Breakers to play in Swans' reserves team

Young Coffs Breakers ruckman Jacob Sincock will be playing in the Sydney Swans' reserves team tomorrow alongside some current and former teammates.

THREE local AFL players have been selected to play for the Sydney Swans reserves team tomorrow and there's another pair of former Breakers joining them.

Current Coffs Harbour Breakers trio McKinlay Pearce, Chris Frangos and Jacob Sincock will pull on the boots for the Swans in the North East Australian Football League match against the Gold Coast Suns.

For Pearce, this is the second week in a row the Swans have come calling after he kicked a goal in the last quarter of the Swans' last match against the Brisbane Lions.

The three locals will get the chance to rub shoulders with another former local in Harry Parker as well as Jake Brown.

Brown was drafted on to the Sydney Swans' rookie list late last year and is yet to debut in the AFL.

It will be just like old times for Pearce, Sincock and Parker who played junior footy and the early years of their senior careers alongside Brown.