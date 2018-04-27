Menu
Login
Young Coffs Breakers ruckman Jacob Sincock will be playing in the Sydney Swans' reserves team tomorrow alongside some current and former teammates.
Young Coffs Breakers ruckman Jacob Sincock will be playing in the Sydney Swans' reserves team tomorrow alongside some current and former teammates. Brad Greenshields
AFL

Breakers to play in Swans' reserves team

Brad Greenshields
by
27th Apr 2018 2:30 PM

THREE local AFL players have been selected to play for the Sydney Swans reserves team tomorrow and there's another pair of former Breakers joining them.

Current Coffs Harbour Breakers trio McKinlay Pearce, Chris Frangos and Jacob Sincock will pull on the boots for the Swans in the North East Australian Football League match against the Gold Coast Suns.

For Pearce, this is the second week in a row the Swans have come calling after he kicked a goal in the last quarter of the Swans' last match against the Brisbane Lions.

The three locals will get the chance to rub shoulders with another former local in Harry Parker as well as Jake Brown.

Brown was drafted on to the Sydney Swans' rookie list late last year and is yet to debut in the AFL.

It will be just like old times for Pearce, Sincock and Parker who played junior footy and the early years of their senior careers alongside Brown.

afl north coast chris frangos coffs breakers harry parker jacob sincock jake brown mckinlay pearce neafl sydney swans sydney swans academy
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    When the Greatest Shave really hits home

    When the Greatest Shave really hits home

    News We need more research. If we can catch cancer earlier, families won't have to endure what we went through

    • 27th Apr 2018 3:00 PM
    Urunga library about to get a facelift

    Urunga library about to get a facelift

    News Grant will allow refurbishment of Urunga library

    • 27th Apr 2018 3:00 PM
    Ogier sets sights on Argentina

    Ogier sets sights on Argentina

    Motor Sports Ogier aims to add missing piece of his WRC achievemnets to CV.

    Coffs Harbour to host Telstra SAP Country Gala Day

    Coffs Harbour to host Telstra SAP Country Gala Day

    Soccer SAP Country Gala Day to be held at the Stadium on Sunday.

    Local Partners