Breakers surge into premiership favouritism

WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: The Coffs Harbour Breakers have continued their march up the ladder. Sam Flanagan

AUSSIE RULES: The Coffs Harbour Breakers stand alone at the top of the AFL North Coast senior ladder following a convincing victory over fellow frontrunners the Port Macquarie Magpies.

In slippery conditions at Fitzroy Oval Port got the better of the opening term, taking a four-point lead into the first break.

Though from there the Breakers began to assert themselves on the contest and took a 10-point lead into the main break.

The hosts stepped up again in the third term and extended the lead to four goals but Port were still in the contest at three quarter time.

Though a five goal to one last quarter blitz from the Breakers snuffed out any comeback and sealed an impressive win.

Brent Russo, Shaydan Close and Royce Close were the standout performers for Coffs while Brodee Hood kicked four majors in the 14.10.94 to 7.6.48 victory.

A sour note for the Breakers was the loss of Chris Frangos, who may have picked up a season-ending knee injury.

Meanwhile reigning premiers the Sawtell Toormina Saints claimed a badly needed first win of the season with an improved performance against the struggling Grafton Tigers.

Sawtell started slowly to hold a 20 point lead at the first break, but accelerated away with five, eight, and five goals in the remaining three quarters to win 21.12.138 to 1.2.8.

In the women's competition the Coffs Harbour Breakers sprung the surprise of the season when they handed the highly fancied Port Magpies their first loss of the year.

The Breakers win combined with Sawtell knocking off Northern Beaches/Grafton sees the top three teams within one win of each other to set the season up beautifully.

The Saints were at the peak of their powers during their dominant performance, kicking 12 goals while keeping their opponents scoreless.