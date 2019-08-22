Breakers ready for revenge on the big stage

IT'S ON: Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie both want to qualify for the AFL North Coast grand final this Saturday.

AUSSIE RULES: They’ve been at each others throats all year and now the Coffs Harbour Breakers and Port Macquarie Magpies will put it all on the line this Saturday in the qualifying final.

The Magpies got the better of the Breakers just seven days ago in the last round of the regular season, but Coffs player Chris Frangos said the 20-point loss won’t be playing on their minds.

“We had a few players out last weekend,” Frangos said.

“I think if anything that loss will make the guys hungrier because it was a bit of a reality check for us.

“They were beating us to the contest last Saturday so we know we need to be up for the challenge.”

Port Macquarie have traditionally played well at C.ex Coffs International Stadium and will be happy to get onto the wide expanses and move the ball around.

Frangos said playing at the stadium is a great experience.

“A lot of the grounds around are quite dry and hard at the moment, so it will be good to play on a lush surface.

“It’s obviously a bigger ground so you find yourself doing a lot more running to cover the space. The key is to just compose yourself and it’s a great ground to play on.”

The Breakers were riding an eight game winning streak before Port rolled them last weekend and Frangos said the last thing the side wants is to lose two on the bounce.

“Both teams will want to win this Saturday so they get a week off.

“Port are a solid side who have some players which can change a game. But I know when we play our best we can beat anyone. If we don’t play our best than we don’t deserve to win.”

The senior qualifying final begins at 2.50pm Saturday.

The reserve grade qualifying final features one of the great fairytales of local AFL as Northern Beaches Blues play finals footy in their first season back in the competition. The Blues clash with the Breakers at 1.20pm.

Sawtell play the Breakers in the under-17 game while Coffs and Port clash in the women’s qualifying final at 11.50am.