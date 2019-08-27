Breakers into the big dance

FIRST TEAM THROUGH: Coffs Harbour Breakers booked their spot in the AFL North Coast grand final on Saturday after defeating the Port Macquarie Magpies.

AUSSIE RULES: After going down to the Port Macquarie Magpies just seven days prior, the Coffs Harbour Breakers bounced back in the best way possible on Saturday to book their spot in this year’s grand final.

The Breakers led from start to finish at C.ex Coffs International Stadium, with a healthy home crowd happy to see them through to the decider.

To Port Macquarie’s credit they never threw in the towel and pressed right to the end as the Breakers claimed a 13.8.86 to 9.11.65 win.

Undoubtedly the key moment in the match came with nine minutes to go with Port trailing by less than a goal.

The Magpies were streaming along the half-forward flank with players free inside 50m and with only one defender to beat but the kick went straight to Breaker Chris Frangos, who launched a counter which resulted in a Coffs goal.

This was a dagger in the chest of the Magpies as the Breakers kicked a further two late goals to seal victory.

Breakers coach David Velt was happy his side was able to reverse the result of the Saturday beforehand.

“Absolutely, it was a pretty hard game and considering the players we had out I’m very happy with the win,” Velt said.

“I think our style and our game plan suits the bigger ground and it came together for us.”

The Breakers now have a week off before the decider, a spell which will come in handy, according to Velt.

“We still have a few injuries so this gives us an extra week to be able to manage those.

“Shaydan Close will also be back for the grand final after being a late call-up for a Sydney Swans team on the weekend. He'll be a real x-factor for us.”

Port Macquarie will now face Sawtell Toormina Saints this Saturday in the preliminary final.

In other results, the Port Macquarie women’s team sealed their place in the decider after an 18-point victory over the Breakers.

Meanwhile the outstanding return of the Northern Beach Blues to senior competition continued with the reserves team recording a 28-point win over Coffs Harbour.

Marcus Davey kicked three of the Blues’ seven goals, with Jake Millar adding a further two.

Sawtell’s under-17 team also knocked off the Breakers to clinch a spot in the grand final.

Angus Anderson was the leading goal kicker for the Saints with three majors. Sam Elder chipped in two.