Breakers give opposition the blues to claim first crown

COFFS Harbour Breakers erased the pain of 2019 by claiming the club’s first Premiership in the Women’s Competition.

In what proved to be the match of the day, Breakers were just a little too strong for the Northern Beaches Blues who gave an outstanding account of themselves.

Breakers were one of the three foundation clubs of the Women’s Competition back in 2018, and each of these clubs have now won a Premiership to show just how even this competition is.

The opening quarter was an arm wrestle and with neither team able to gain the upper hand, the scores remained locked at the first break.

Breakers were able to make a move in the second quarter, booting two majors while their miserly defence were able to completely lock down every Blues attack.

Northern Beaches rallied in the third to kick a goal and close the gap, but Breakers replied to maintain a two goal break going into the final term.

Two further goals to Breakers against one for the Blues sealed a 22 point victory and a maiden Premiership.

Emily Conlan was dominant for the Breakers and was awarded the medal for Best on Ground.

Cassidy Ronalds (Coffs Harbour Breakers) finally got her hands on the Best and Fairest award after being the Runner-up in each of the two previous seasons.

Breakers captain Katika Adams and Northern beaches star Britt Hargreaves couldn’t be split as the 2020 Runners-up, while Amy Johanson (Breakers) capped a fine season by claiming the Goal Kicking award.

Coffs Harbour Breakers 6.4 (40) defeated Northern Beaches Blues 3.0 (18)