Breakers getting back on the horse

BOUNCE BACK TIME: The Coffs Harbour Breakers will be looking to get back in the winner's circle after their first loss last weekend. Sam Flanagan

AUSSIE RULES: The AFL North Coast senior competition hits the halfway point this Saturday, with round seven set to take on added significance as it's followed by the general bye for the June long weekend.

At Fitzroy Oval, the Coffs Harbour Breakers play host to the Grafton Tigers in the twilight timeslot of 4.20pm.

The Breakers' unblemished record came to an end last week against the Port Macquarie Magpies and they will be determined to move on from that as quickly as possible.

A win against the Tigers should see them head to the turn in top spot on the ladder, however the Breakers can't afford to be complacent and look too far ahead until the job against the Tigers is done.

Grafton's last-start performance was their best of the season to date and while there is still some way to go to close the gap on the other teams, the club does need to acknowledge the steps that have been taken.

The Tigers continue to show the fighting spirit that has been the hallmark of their season.

It's a big ask to expect the Tigers will notch their first win of the season over the Breakers but they go into the contest knowing their effort can't be questioned.

In the other match on Saturday the Magpies host the Sawtell Toormina Saints in a game where both teams will be desperate.

Port recorded their most important performance in several seasons last weekend and marked themselves as a genuine chance to claim their first senior premiership since 2013.

They will be intent to prove to the whole competition that last week's effort was no fluke by notching a win against Sawtell.

The Saints will be desperate to show they can still mount a defence of their 2018 premiership. Their team is significantly different from the one that claimed the club's 10th flag last season, though the Saints hierarchy won't want to use this as an excuse.