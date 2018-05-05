Breakers get vital players back for Port clash

The Coffs Breakers face a difficult away game at Port Macquarie this afternoon.

The Coffs Breakers face a difficult away game at Port Macquarie this afternoon. Brad Greenshields

COFFS Harbour's two Aussie rules clubs will both be away this weekend, a first for the season.

The Coffs Breakers will head south to meet Port Macquarie today while the undefeated Sawtell/Toormina will travel north to take on Grafton.

Even at this early stage of the season, the clash between the Magpies and Breakers is a must-win match for both sides.

Port Macquarie put the disappointment of a first-round loss behind them when they dismantled an undermanned Grafton Tigers outfit last week and will be desperate to prove that they can perform against the competition's heavyweights.

The Breakers were stung by their local derby loss and regain key players Chris Frangos, McKinlay Pearce and Jacob Sincock who were all on Sydney Swans' reserves duties last weekend.

They will be keen to demonstrate their credentials as back-to-back premiership contenders but know that Port is historically tough to beat on their own turf.

The Tigers will host their first game of the season at Ellem Oval and as the only team without a victory in 2018.

They will be keen to make the most of their home-ground advantage.

They will however likely find it tough against the Saints who are undefeated after two rounds.

After a busy off-season of rebuilding and recruiting, the Saints expected to find life tough in 2018 but confidence is currently sky high as the players feel they could be building towards something good.

AFL NORTH COAST

Grafton v Sawtell/Toormina

Port Macquarie v Coffs Breakers