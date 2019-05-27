Breakers fall as Magpies fly in a pressure cooker

HEAVY HITTERS: The Coffs Harbour Breakers played out an epic game with the Port Macquarie Magpies on Saturday at Fitzroy Oval but ultimately fell short .

AUSSIE RULES: The Port Macquarie Magpies have blown the premiership race wide open after a thrilling win over the Coffs Harbour Breakers drew the two teams level on points at the top of the table.

Port had their nose in front for the majority of the match but Coffs were able to stay within one goal until the three quarter time break, leaving the game on a knife edge going into the final term.

The Breakers will rue missed opportunities in the third quarter as the side made a raft of entries into the forward 50 but only managed to kick two goals.

The Magpies came out firing in the fourth and ran away with the match against a tiring and injury depleted Breakers line-up.

The Magpies kicked six goals to two in the final quarter as the score finished at 17.6.108 to 12.12.84.

Port coach Tom Marmo led from the front, kicking four goals.

Fraser Carroll and Kyle Bray each kicked three goals, with Kye Taylor and Hugo Walker adding two goals each.

For the Breakers, Shaydan Close continued his outstanding run of form with four goals. Brodee Hood chipped in with three and Ben Gibbeson booted two majors.

In the other senior game on Saturday the Sawtell Toormina Saints recorded a confidence boosting win over the Grafton Tigers.

The 126-point win may just be what the club needs to spark their premiership defence to life.