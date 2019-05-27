Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HEAVY HITTERS: The Coffs Harbour Breakers played out an epic game with the Port Macquarie Magpies on Saturday at Fitzroy Oval but ultimately fell short .
HEAVY HITTERS: The Coffs Harbour Breakers played out an epic game with the Port Macquarie Magpies on Saturday at Fitzroy Oval but ultimately fell short . Sam Flanagan
Sport

Breakers fall as Magpies fly in a pressure cooker

Sam Flanagan
by
27th May 2019 9:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSSIE RULES: The Port Macquarie Magpies have blown the premiership race wide open after a thrilling win over the Coffs Harbour Breakers drew the two teams level on points at the top of the table.

Port had their nose in front for the majority of the match but Coffs were able to stay within one goal until the three quarter time break, leaving the game on a knife edge going into the final term.

The Breakers will rue missed opportunities in the third quarter as the side made a raft of entries into the forward 50 but only managed to kick two goals.

The Magpies came out firing in the fourth and ran away with the match against a tiring and injury depleted Breakers line-up.

The Magpies kicked six goals to two in the final quarter as the score finished at 17.6.108 to 12.12.84.

Port coach Tom Marmo led from the front, kicking four goals.

Fraser Carroll and Kyle Bray each kicked three goals, with Kye Taylor and Hugo Walker adding two goals each.

For the Breakers, Shaydan Close continued his outstanding run of form with four goals. Brodee Hood chipped in with three and Ben Gibbeson booted two majors.

In the other senior game on Saturday the Sawtell Toormina Saints recorded a confidence boosting win over the Grafton Tigers.

The 126-point win may just be what the club needs to spark their premiership defence to life.

afl afl north coast aussie rules coffs harbour afl coffs harbour breakers port macquarie magpies
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Emergency road closure as investigations continue

    premium_icon Emergency road closure as investigations continue

    News A temporary bridge will be put in place until council comes up with a long term solution.

    • 27th May 2019 11:10 AM
    Erratic truckie allegedly caught with bong and pipe

    premium_icon Erratic truckie allegedly caught with bong and pipe

    News Driver was seen swerving across lanes, failed sobriety test.

    PHOTOS: Four players sent off as brawl erupts

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Four players sent off as brawl erupts

    Rugby League AXEMEN and Panthers let their fists fly in rugby league fight

    Future plans for ageing town pools

    premium_icon Future plans for ageing town pools

    News Coffs Harbour City Council is seeking community input to its plans