Breakers claim their premiership with a gritty grand final performance

BIG MARK: Breakers star Shaydan Close makes an overhead mark in the first quarter.

AFTER 10 months of planning and hard work, the Coffs Harbour Breakers have their premieship.

The side were in an almighty battle with the Port Macquarie Magpies for the majority of the decider, with the first two and a half quarters incredibly close.

With the Magpies being led from the front by standout Jesse Schmidt, who kicked four goals, they looked like a real threat to take the flag back down the Pacific Highway.

Though the Breakers were able to find an extra gear in the back end of the game to kick away with a 16.8.104 to 11.10.76 victory.

The Breakers kicked eight consecutive goals to end the game in a thumping fashion.

Liam Paige and Shaydan Close kicked four goals each with Ben Gibbeson also slotting three.

In reserve grade the Northern Beaches Blues concluded a fairytale return to senior footy with a thrilling win over the Breakers.

Down at the end of the first term, the Blues turned it on through the second and third quarters to kick away with a 10-point lead.

Coffs Harbour came back in the final stanza but the Blues did enough to hold on 5.7.37 to 4.8.32.

Lindsay Morrison led the way for the Northern Beaches with two goals.

The women’s decider was a heartbreaker for the Sawtell Toormina Saints as they fell agonisingly short of defending their 2018 premiership.

Leading by four points at three quarter time, the Saints suffered death by a thousand cuts as the Port Macquarie Magpies kicked five behinds in the final term to steal victory 2.9.21 to 3.2.20.

The under-17s game saw a boilover as minor premiers Sawtell Toormina Saints failed to fire a shot against the Coffs Harbour Breakers. The young Breakers side were incredibly accurate in front of goal as they turned it on in the biggest game of the year to win 11.5.71 to 3.6.24.

Quenten Close, Jake Benson, Franklin Antonysamburuma and Jayden Kennedy did the bulk of the damage with two goals each.