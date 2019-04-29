Breakers blitz reigning premiers

YOU BEAUTY: Ben Gibbeson celebrates after kicking a goal for the Coffs Harbour Breakers on the weekend.

AUSSIE RULES: The Coffs Harbour Breakers gained a small piece of redemption on Saturday afternoon after decisively beating the Sawtell Toormina Saints in the grand final rematch.

Playing in glorious sunshine at Fitzroy Oval, the Breakers burst out of the blocks in the opening quarter to lead by 35-points at the end of the first term.

The Saints managed to put up more of a fight in the second quarter, kicking three goals, but they were still down by 51 at the main break.

The second half wasn't as emphatic for the Breakers, but the damage had been as the team registered their second big win from two starts.

Nicklaus Stanlan-Velt was deadly in front of goal as he booted seven majors for the Breakers in the 18.15.123 to 8.10.58 win.

Breakers tall forward Ben Gibbeson was awarded the inaugural Anzac Medal as best on ground for a performance that included three goals. Tyler Ryan and Chris Frangos also had strong games for the hosts.

AFL North Coast community football manager Paul Taylor said both the Breakers and Saints deserve to be commended on the way they have built up the Anzac match.

"For the last few years they have rotated who hosts the game and it's been a great success,” Taylor said.

"Anzac round has been done well at the elite level in the sport and to now see country clubs honouring a day of huge cultural significance is great.”

The Breakers win sets up a mouth-watering clash with the Port Macquarie Magpies this weekend, who are also undefeated after the opening two rounds.

The Magpies secured a 39.16.250 to 3.2.20 win over the Grafton Tigers on Saturday following their opening round victory over the Saints.

The winner of the Breakers v Magpies match will indicate who the early season premiership favourites are, though both teams will be eyeing off the flag in a four-team competition.

In the women's game the Saints produced a statement win, completely outplaying the Breakers.

The defending premiers were strong all over the ground in the 13.7.85 to 3.6.24 victory.

Keira Basset was unstoppable for the Saints, booting nine of the team's thirteen goals.