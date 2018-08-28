Breakers and Saints heading off to the big dance

FORWARD STEP: Saints eliminated Port Magpies and get another crack at Breakers in a week..

FORWARD STEP: Saints eliminated Port Magpies and get another crack at Breakers in a week.. Greg White

SAWTELL-Toormina is into another AFL North Coast grand final after a 59 points win over Port Macquarie in today's preliminary final at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

Saints led at every stage but turned the match firmly their way in the second quarter by kicking six majors to one.

The visitors improved markedly after the long break and outscored the northerners but came to grief at the back end with only one point for their efforts.

Final score Sawtell-Toormina 14-15 (99) to Port Macquarie 6-4 (40)

More to come in grand final week.