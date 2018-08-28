Menu
FORWARD STEP: Saints eliminated Port Magpies and get another crack at Breakers in a week..
Greg White
AFL

Breakers and Saints heading off to the big dance

Greg White
by
25th Aug 2018 5:30 PM
SAWTELL-Toormina is into another AFL North Coast grand final after a 59 points win over Port Macquarie in today's preliminary final at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

Saints led at every stage but turned the match firmly their way in the second quarter by kicking six majors to one.

The visitors improved markedly after the long break and outscored the northerners but came to grief at the back end with only one point for their efforts.

Final score Sawtell-Toormina 14-15 (99) to Port Macquarie 6-4 (40)

More to come in grand final week.

afl north coast coffs harbour breakers port macquarie magpies sawtell-toormina saints
