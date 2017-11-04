Sport

Breakers aiming to stay on top

Luke Valdes of the Coffs Breakers is swamped by team mates after he kicked a last quarter goal against the Sawtell/Toormina Saints. AFL North Coast grand final 2 September 2017 C.ex Coffs International Stadium
Luke Valdes of the Coffs Breakers is swamped by team mates after he kicked a last quarter goal against the Sawtell/Toormina Saints. AFL North Coast grand final 2 September 2017 C.ex Coffs International Stadium Brad Greenshields

Brad Greenshields
by

NOW the Coffs Breakers have reached the AFL North Coast pinnacle, the job is to stay there.

TALL ORDER: Keven Wilson and Jay Guthrie are the new leaders at the Coffs Breakers.
TALL ORDER: Keven Wilson and Jay Guthrie are the new leaders at the Coffs Breakers. Brad Greenshields

The men who will be leading the club in that direction as it returns to its Fitzroy Oval/Old Camp base to enjoy the new facilities on offer there will be new coach Kevin Wilson and new president Jay Guthrie.

Wilson has been a constant presence on the sidelines for the Breakers, where his football experience gained in South Australia has been invaluable.

Now he's been given the head coaching duties and can't wait to get stuck into the role.

"I'm keen to continue what we've been doing for the past couple of years really, work with the players and upskill players,"

"We've got players into the club where AFL isn't their first sport, so it's about teaching the game and improving their skills so they enjoy the game."

Wilson said pre-season training would involve a lot more footballs and a lot less laps and road runs.

Guthrie said the AGM held during the week was a good pointer to future success.

"We've got probably our largest committee ever, which is really good but we're going to be working hard this year on our player culture," he said.

