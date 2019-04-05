Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Harwood bridge
Harwood bridge Live Traffic NSW
Breaking

Breakdown on highway causing delays

5th Apr 2019 12:31 PM | Updated: 1:49 PM

A BREAKDOWN on the Pacific Highway near the Hardwood Bridge has caused delays for motorists.

According to Live Traffic NSW a broken down semi-trailer on the Harwood bridge has affected traffic travelling in both directions.

It is understood the truck has broken down in southbound lane at the northern end of Harwood Bridge.

A motorist stuck in the traffic said cars were backed up at least one kilometre past Serpentine Creek.

Emergency services are attending the scene.

More information as it comes to hand.

delays pacific highway traffic
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Beautiful bubs of the Coffs Coast - April

    premium_icon Beautiful bubs of the Coffs Coast - April

    News PHOTO GALLERY: As those great words of wisdom state: 'Life is lived in black and white until children are born - then its pure colour.'

    Foreign tourists' love affair with Coffs Coast is blooming

    premium_icon Foreign tourists' love affair with Coffs Coast is blooming

    News Snapshot of how much international tourists spend on the Coffs Coast

    Woman's journey to cancer recovery launched on high seas

    premium_icon Woman's journey to cancer recovery launched on high seas

    News Sailing down Queensland's coast to reignite passion for life

    Subscribe before you decide: Australia's best news deal

    Subscribe before you decide: Australia's best news deal

    News Just $5 a month gives you access to vital local news information