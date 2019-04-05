Breakdown on highway causing delays

A BREAKDOWN on the Pacific Highway near the Hardwood Bridge has caused delays for motorists.

According to Live Traffic NSW a broken down semi-trailer on the Harwood bridge has affected traffic travelling in both directions.

It is understood the truck has broken down in southbound lane at the northern end of Harwood Bridge.

A motorist stuck in the traffic said cars were backed up at least one kilometre past Serpentine Creek.

Emergency services are attending the scene.

More information as it comes to hand.