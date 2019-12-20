BREAKDOWN: Coffs a NSW hotspot for robberies in 2019

There were almost 50 robberies reported to police in the Coffs LGA over 12 months.

There were almost 50 robberies reported to police in the Coffs LGA over 12 months.

COFFS Harbour has been listed as one of the state’s hotspots for robberies over the past year, with a rate almost neck and neck with Western Sydney suburb Blacktown.

According to the latest Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research quarterly report, between September 2018 and 2019 Coffs Harbour experienced a rate of around 62.2 robberies per 100,000 population - with almost 50 incidents reported.

This is just behind Blacktown with a rate of 62.9, Orange at 77.2 and Sydney at 121.1.

The Coffs Harbour rate is almost double that of the statewide figure of 32.3, however the number of incidents locally has remained relatively stable over the last decade.

Most of the robberies involved offenders who were not armed, with a total of 26 reported incidents over the year.

There were also 21 incidents involving offenders who were armed, two of those being firearms.

This crime map from BOCSAR reveals the hotspot areas for robberies in Coffs over the 12 month period.

The hotspot areas for robberies in the Coffs Harbour LGA over the year included:

- The Coffs CBD: Grafton St, Vernon St, Castle St, Gordon St, Harbour Dr, Park Ave, Park Ave Ln, Dally St, Little St, Albany St, Elizabeth St, Lyster St, Hill St, Moonee St and Combine St.

- Park Beach: Boultwood St and Phillip St.

- The Jetty: Harbour Dr, Hogbin Dr, Barrie St, Nana Ln, James Ln.

- Sawtell: Second Ave, Kidd Ln, First Ave, Elizabeth St, Johnston Ln, Hillery Ln and Fourth Ave.

There were also a small number of incidents reported at the following locations:

- Hobbs Cr and Walco Dr at Toormina

- The Pacific Hwy at Boambee

- Near the Englands Rd roundabout

- Stadium Dr

- The Pacific Hwy at Hurley Dr

- Christmas Bells Rd at the Coffs Harbour Race Course

- Jordan Esplanade at the jetty

- West High St

- Bray St

- Bailey Ave, Beryl St, Zara Pl, Plantation Ave

- Woolgoolga Rd, Marcia St, Rose Ave

- Moonee Beach near Moonee Marketplace

- Fiddaman Rd at Emerald Beach

- Park Beach Rd, Hogbin Dr North, Vincent St, Prince St, Fitzgerald St, Northside Ln, Columbus Circuit, Ocean Parade

There were no incidents of robberies reported in Woolgoolga and the Northern Beaches.