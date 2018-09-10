Break-ins, fraud cases soar on Coffs Coast

Coffs has experienced a 'number of problems' in regards to crime over the past two years.

Coffs has experienced a 'number of problems' in regards to crime over the past two years. MaxPixel

COFFS Harbour has experienced significant spikes in several categories of crime over the last two years, according to the latest figures.

In a statement, the Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research made reference to both Coffs Harbour and Inverell as having particularly experienced 'a number of problems' over the 24 months until June this year.

In Coffs Harbour, break-and-enters into homes have sky-rocketed by 59 per cent, while people committing fraud has risen by a massive 51 per cent.

People stealing from cars have risen by 49 per cent, while the theft of cars have risen by 38 per cent.

A significant increase was also seen in non-domestic assault.

Nearby areas saw less dramatic trends, however Nambucca saw a 61 per cent spike in break and enters into homes.

The Clarence Valley saw a similar increase in fraud.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said theft offences are an ongoing concern across regional areas.

"There is more work to do to reduce theft offences, particularly in some regional areas but with more police on the ground in communities across NSW, criminals should be worried,” he said.

It was found in NSW overall, all but one of 17 major crime categories were stable or falling within the two year time frame.

Police attribute the 7.3 per cent upward trend in indecent assault, act of indecency and other sexual offences to more victims reporting incidents.

"A number of successful police investigations and a well-publicised Royal Commission into historical offences has had a significant impact on increased reporting,” NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said.

Coffs Crime Statistics

From June 2016 - June 2018:

-Break and enter dwelling offences rose by 59 per cent

-Fraud by 51 per cent

-Steal from motor vehicle by 46 per cent

-Motor vehicle theft by 38 per cent

-Non-domestic assault by 26 per cent

Between June 2017- June 2018 there were:

-485 break and enter dwelling offences

-522 fraud offences

-442 steal from motor vehicle offences

-135 motor vehicle thefts

-534 non-domestic assaults