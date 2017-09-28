Break-ins become 'endemic' as bicycles are targeted

ARRESTS MADE: Police from Coffs - Clarence LAC have made a number of bicycle theft related arrests.

ARRESTS MADE: Police from Coffs - Clarence LAC have made a number of bicycle theft related arrests. Trevor Veale

BRUCE Osborn has put out a call to help find his neighbour's stolen bicycle.

Mr Osborn said the $1000 Trek mountain bike was stolen on Sunday night "two doors up from the police station” on First Ave, Sawtell.

He suspected more than one thief had entered a back room to his neighbour's unit which wasn't locked but closed and stole the chained up bike.

STOLEN BIKES: Bruce Osborn is helping a neighbour to hopefully locate his stolen bike. Police have a number of reclaimed bikes and are hoping to trace owners.

Mr Osborn said he was home at the time but never saw or heard anything suspicious.

Mr Osborn, who has lived in Sawtell for more than 40 years, said break-ins seemed "quite endemic in the area”.

He said police were notified.

Police from Coffs-Clarence Local Area Command said a number of bikes have been located and returned to their owners, and some arrests have been made.

There remain a number of bikes located but police have been unable to trace owners.

If you have reported your bike stolen and have a police event number, phone the exhibits office on 6691 0712 to arrange a viewing time.

There have been a number of break-ins and attempts reported at Amaroo Cres and Linden Ave, Toormina, on the Toormina/Coffs Neighbourhood Watch Facebook page.