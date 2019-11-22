BREAK-INS: Be wary of criminal activity this summer

POLICE are advising locals to be mindful of increased criminal activity and ensure they’re minimising opportunities for break-ins as we head into the summer months.

Historically, crime trends show break-ins tend to increase during the festive holiday season.

Coffs Clarence Detective Inspector Peter O’Reilly said in the last week, break-ins have been very sporadic in the Coffs Harbour and Sawtell areas and have been particularly opportunistic in nature.

He said a number of holiday parks, as well as businesses in the Coffs Harbour CBD and Northside Shopping Centre had been targeted.

However he was unable to pinpoint any hotspot streets for residential break-ins as the incidents were particularly scattered.

“We’re seeing offences that are occurring when people have left a push bike or an Esky with food and drinks outside, or maybe they’ve left a back door open because it’s starting to warm up,” he said.

“We’re finding these offences are happening when people are getting home from work or the beach, and they’re just starting to unwind.”

Det Insp O’Reilly said a majority of the break-ins had occurred in this late afternoon to evening period - from about 5pm to midnight.

“Sadly there will always be someone out there who does not respect someone else’s property or home. It’s just about minimising those opportunities.

“Even when you’re at home, you need to be aware there are people out there who are prepared to simply come through an open door.”

Over the next few weeks The Advocate will keep locals up to date with the latest information on break-ins in the area, encouraging residents to be vigilant and look out for their neighbours.

Remember to lock up your doors, windows and cars to minimise your risk of being targeted by thieves.