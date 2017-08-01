Break away at the top

BEHIND YOU: Harry Parker of the Coffs Breakers is about to tackle Sawtell/Toormina's Mitch Napier.

A WIN over their fiercest rivals has wrapped up the second straight minor premiership for Coffs Breakers who now firm into premiership favouritism.

The 69 point win over Sawtell/Toormina is the Breakers' biggest win against the reigning premier and the first time that the Coffs Harbour team has come out in front on the head to head count during the home and away season.

The Breakers started fast and were out to a three goal lead at quarter time.

The damage was really done in the second quarter when the home team booted six goals to one to extend the lead to 47 points at the main break.

Running players Royce Close, Chris Frangos, Tyrone Jones, Harry Parker and Luke Symons were doing most of the damage as they streamed out of the middle of the ground and delivered into the forward line for Gabe Ellicott, Fraser Duryea and Darcy Donnelly to take full toll.

The Saints regrouped at half time and stemmed the flow of opposition goals in the third quarter.

That was to be the last of the highlights for the Saints as the Breakers unleashed a further scoring blitz in the final term.

The quality service from the midfield continued and the Breakers forwards got their radars working again to kick six goals in the final term.

Duryea, Ellicott, and Donnelly all landed three majors.

The Saints were best served by the versatile Courtney Tune, Mitchell Napier and the ever reliable Mark Couzens. Napier and Dan Pritchard kicked two goals each for the Saints.

AFL NORTH COAST

Coffs Breakers

4.2 10.3 12.718.10 (118)

Sawtell/Toormina

1.3 2.4 5.57.7 (49)

Goals - Coffs: G. Ellicott 3, F. Duryea 3, D. Donelly 3, N. Stanlan-Velt 2, J. Sincock, L. Symons, H. Parker, J. Lansdowne, L. Paige, C. Dickson, C. Frangos. Saw: M. Napier 2, D. Pritchard 2, L. Stuart, D. Tees, J. Ellis-Cluff.

Best - Coffs: R. Close, C. Frangos, T. Jones, H. Parker, L. Symons, N. Von Schill. Saw: C. Tune, M. Napier, M. Couzens, J. Ellis-Cluff, L. Matthews, M. Trotter.