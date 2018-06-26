Bray Street Butcher bags another win

WINNERS: Greg Goodman and the team at Bray Street Butchery with the award winning traditional pork sausages.

WINNERS: Greg Goodman and the team at Bray Street Butchery with the award winning traditional pork sausages. Contributed

IT'S no surprise to Greg Goodman's many customers that he took home the award for Best Traditional Pork Sausage at the NSW/ACT 2018 Sausage King & Best Butchers Burger Competition.

Greg is the owner of Bray Street Butchery and has had plenty of practice at making snags.

"I've been making them for a long time so I should know what I'm doing by now,” Greg said.

"I learnt the recipe as an apprentice butcher and that was 50 years ago.”

For the past 38 years, Greg has been the owner of Bray Street Butchery. He greets his regular customers by name and enjoys a well-deserved reputation for offering friendly service and helpful advice.

And Greg's recommendation for a winter recipe using his pork sausages? "Nothing beats curried sausages at this time of year, it's a really good winter dish that's a favourite with many of my customers.”

Bray Street Butchery opens 6am-5.30pm Monday to Friday and 6am-12.30pm Saturday.