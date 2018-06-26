Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WINNERS: Greg Goodman and the team at Bray Street Butchery with the award winning traditional pork sausages.
WINNERS: Greg Goodman and the team at Bray Street Butchery with the award winning traditional pork sausages. Contributed
Business

Bray Street Butcher bags another win

Wendy Andrews
by
26th Jun 2018 2:30 PM

IT'S no surprise to Greg Goodman's many customers that he took home the award for Best Traditional Pork Sausage at the NSW/ACT 2018 Sausage King & Best Butchers Burger Competition.

Greg is the owner of Bray Street Butchery and has had plenty of practice at making snags.

"I've been making them for a long time so I should know what I'm doing by now,” Greg said.

"I learnt the recipe as an apprentice butcher and that was 50 years ago.”

For the past 38 years, Greg has been the owner of Bray Street Butchery. He greets his regular customers by name and enjoys a well-deserved reputation for offering friendly service and helpful advice.

And Greg's recommendation for a winter recipe using his pork sausages? "Nothing beats curried sausages at this time of year, it's a really good winter dish that's a favourite with many of my customers.”

Bray Street Butchery opens 6am-5.30pm Monday to Friday and 6am-12.30pm Saturday.

awards bray street butcher coffs harbour
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Rising unemployment rate puts pressure on local youth

    Rising unemployment rate puts pressure on local youth

    News Headspace Coffs Harbour reveals worrying trends facing local youth as the mental health service marks 10 years in Coffs.

    • 26th Jun 2018 2:30 PM
    Man pleads guilty to smuggling cocaine into Australia

    premium_icon Man pleads guilty to smuggling cocaine into Australia

    Crime Drug smuggling case leads to guilty plea in court.

    Former Fishing Club lease back on the agenda

    premium_icon Former Fishing Club lease back on the agenda

    News Preview for Thursday's Coffs Harbour City Council meeting.

    Cheat sheet: Who, what and how of Peru

    Cheat sheet: Who, what and how of Peru

    Soccer Your complete guide to Peru, the team the Socceroos must beat

    • 26th Jun 2018 2:42 PM

    Local Partners