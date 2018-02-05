Menu
Brawl leads to charges

Brad Greenshields
FOUR men have been charged with affray after a brawl on Harbour Drive on Saturday night.

Police allege four men, aged 20, 21, 24 and 46, were in a licensed premises on Harbour Drive when they were approached by a group of three men at about 7.30pm.

Following an argument, it's alleged the two groups of men began to fight.

Police established a crime scene and began inquiries. All four men were arrested at the scene and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station, where they were charged with affray.

They were granted conditional bail and are due to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on February 26.

Inquiries are continuing and anyone with information is urged to contact police via Crime Stoppers.

