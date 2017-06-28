Braving the elements for a good cause

St George Bank's Trudy Thomson, Cyndi Zovanovic, Nicole Milsome and Paul Murray raise a cheque for $3700 at the C.ex Community Crew Sleep Out on June 28, 2017.

SETTING up cardboard boxes for the night, those who pledged to brave the elements for the C.ex Community Crew Sleep Out are praying for it to stay dry.

But the warmer evening temperatures were met by equally warm smiles as representatives from a number of Coffs Coast businesses and organisations worked out how best to get comfortable for the night.

Tonight's temperatures are expected to fall to a low of 13 degrees. According to the Bureau of Meteorology, there is a very high chance (95%) of showers tomorrow morning.

While the total figure of money raised has not been finalised, there has already thousands of dollars raised to be shared amongst Bridging the Gap Community Services - Men's Resource Centre, Homes for Heroes and Warrina Women and Children's Refuge.