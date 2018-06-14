Menu
WIN GRIN: The championship team was (back) Shane Dunlop, Grace Moran, Sydney Stroud, Madison Howarth (manager), Jess Cumming, Karlee Howarth, Will Bowden (assistant coach), and (front) Bella O'Donnell, Kaylah Thompson, Kelly Bowden.
Basketball

Braves girls collect Country title

Greg White
by
14th Jun 2018 8:00 AM

BELLINGER Valley Braves have added another piece of silverware to the trophy cabinet.

Playing at the annual John Martin NSW Country Basketball Tournament in Gosford the 16-girls team went through undefeated to claim victory in division two.

They outpointed Gosford, Batemans Bay and Maitland to qualify for the finals and then overcame Bathurst in a tough, physical game to win 28-25.

Karlee Howarth was awarded MVP.

The 14-boys also took part to qualify for the Country Championship League but went down narrowly to Gosford, Maitland, Albury and Lithgow.

The bright moment came with a huge 67-32 victory over Western Reds to put them in fifth place overall.

