Braves end 2019 on winning note

BASKETBALL: Bellinger Valley Basketball Association has achieved great results to end the 2019 season.

The club had eight teams competing in the Waratah Northern Junior League divisions one and two, with sides ranging from under 12-18s.

With every team making the finals it was a credit to the dedicated coaches and staff who were delighted with the efforts and intensity.

The Braves walked away with four championships, including the under-12 boys after they defeated Tamworth 57-49. MVP went to Joseph Deagle.

In the under-16 girls the Braves deafeated Coffs Harbour 56-49 while the under-18 boys got over the top of Tamworth 92-63 with Lochie Alexander named as MVP.

Casey Alexander led the under-16 boys to a nail-biting 79-78 extra time win over Coffs Harbour in one of the games of the year.

All four teams will now head to Sydney to play in the state cup.

The Braves also had three teams finish as runners up. The under-14 boys went down to Coffs 60-21, the under-18 boys division two side fell 80-44 agiainst Armidale and the under-18 girls narrlowy lost 64-59 to Coffs.

The club’s under-16 boys division two side finished fourth in their pool and just fell short of making the semi finals but had an outstanding year.

Overall the Bellinger Valley Braves are extremely proud of their 2019 results and are looking forward to next year.