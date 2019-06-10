Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This truckie found a dangerous snake inside his vehicle.
This truckie found a dangerous snake inside his vehicle.
News

Brave truckie slept in his cabin with eastern brown snake

Kate Dodd
by
10th Jun 2019 12:55 PM | Updated: 1:08 PM

WE BREED them tough here in Australia and this just proves it - this truckie isn't afraid of anything, least of all, snakes.

According to a post yesterday on the Brisbane Snake Catchers Facebook page, this driver discovered an eastern brown snake whilst he was driving.

"The truck driver did an emergency pit stop when he realized he had a highly venomous eastern brown snake coming out of his dashboard," it read.

"It went back in and then later appeared the following day. He slept in the cabin that night knowing that it was in there somewhere as he had to finish his job run.

"This shows you just how little they actually want to bite people and would rather avoid human conflict at all cost."

What would you have done?

More Stories

brisbane snake catchers eastern brown snake editors picks snake truck truck driver
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    I was just relaxing when a few friends dropped by ...

    I was just relaxing when a few friends dropped by ...

    News A MEMORABLE moment captured by local photographer shows the joy of living on the Coffs Coast and the unexpected situations you can find yourself in.

    • 10th Jun 2019 1:15 PM
    New motel development earmarked for Coffs CBD

    premium_icon New motel development earmarked for Coffs CBD

    News Proposed $2-million motel is open for submissions.

    • 10th Jun 2019 12:30 PM
    How a former ambo and Hollywood star are saving lives

    premium_icon How a former ambo and Hollywood star are saving lives

    News A local hero has received a royal honour for his crucial work.

    Rats just part of the problem for this iconic seabird

    premium_icon Rats just part of the problem for this iconic seabird

    News Are the Muttonbird Island shearwaters in trouble?