Brave journey for 'miracle' medical treatment in Russia

Sue Potts, of Goonellabah, at home after travelling to Russia for a 'miracle' treatment for MS. Marc Stapelberg

FOR the first time in three years, Sue Potts has started to walk again with a cane after seeking revolutionary treatment for multiple sclerosis in Russia.

The Goonellabah woman was diagnosed with MS more than a decade ago.

The disease causes her to suffer from debilitating fatigue, tingling in the hands and will eventually lead to extremely limited mobility in her legs.

"It feels so great to be up and walking, even if it's still with a cane," Mrs Potts said.

"It's the best feeling because I had to stop work when my legs began to get too weak ... I developed foot drop and walking got very difficult.

"I had to use the walker at home and use a wheelchair for long-distance trips because I was too slow otherwise."

In 2016, the Potts decided to take the plunge and seek revolutionary stem cell treatment in Moscow, Russia.

The month-long trip was made possible after eight months of fundraising which helped the Potts reach their target of $80,000.

"We had raffles at Lennox Pub, they were wonderful, and we had a GoFundMe page (and ) I got help from my step-father," she said.

"We went to the bank and re-mortgaged the house, but we didn't have to use that money because I ended up accessing the total and disability part of my superannuation.

"Thank you to all the people who donated and my loving family who have supported us."

After landing in Moscow in February last year, Mrs Potts was taken to Pirogov Hospital to begin her 25-30 day Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant treatment to try to stop symptoms of MS.

The technique has been used to treat a number of blood cancers for decades but it still considered an experimental treatment for MS in Australia.

After being cleared medically, Mrs Potts was given injections numerous times a day to stimulate her stem cells to come out of her bone marrow and into the blood stream.

Following this, her stem cells where extracted from the blood stream and, once enough stem cells were harvested and frozen, she began chemotherapy for four days.

Then her stem cells were transplanted into her blood stream.

"After that I was in isolation for 10 days," she said.

"The treatment wasn't too bad, it wasn't hard, just long ... the doctors were amazing."

But disaster struck on their way home from Russia when Mrs Potts developed a bad reaction to the four days of chemotherapy.

"I ended up at Lismore Base Hospital and was bed-ridden for three months; the nurses didn't think I would make it out," she said.

"I found out the chemo was three times the strength of chemo in Australia.

"It stripped away the lining of my stomach and lower bowel and I wasn't able to eat or drink.

"I was nasal gastro fed and intravenous fed for about eight weeks until my body recovered.

"I went from 73kg to 52kg in that time. The nursing staff were expecting me to pass away."

Forcing herself to eat again saved her life.

"The doctors said, it was either be sent to a nursing home or try and eat my food so I pushed through," Mrs Potts said.

"I began to regain strength and went down to rehab for three months and they got me walking and got me stronger. I was released on September 29 last year."

Despite her bad reaction to the strong chemotherapy, Mrs Potts said the treatment was "well worth it" and she only "wished they had gone to Russia sooner".

"I'm glad I did it, because with MS they put you on drugs and now I'm not any drugs any more and I feel stronger and of course because I'm up walking again," she said.

"From here I will continue being positive and having physiotherapy and get my walking back, it's my balance that's the problem.

"I'm getting better week by week since my treatment."

Mrs Potts began to notice her symptoms of MS two years before being diagnosed.

"If you feel like something is wrong go and get yourself checked straight away," she said.

"The earlier it's caught the better."