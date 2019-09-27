‘Bratty millennial’ Miley blasted by mum

Miley Cyrus poses with her parents Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards. Picture: Valerie Macon / AFP

IT'S always the ones closest to you.

Miley Cyrus, 26, embraces social media like the rest of her generation, which didn't sit well with mum Tish Cyrus, 52, during a family vacation, calling her daughter "disgusting" and a "bratty millennial" for refusing to put her phone down to take in a gorgeous view.

"My mum just called me 'disgusting'," Miley revealed on Instagram. "There was a gorgeous sunset and I was inside on my phone 'serving content'."

Tish, Miley and Miley's sister Brandi, 32, are visiting the Antelope Canyon in Page, Arizona.

Miley added, tagging her mother in the post, "It's hard to get in trouble once you're an adult but she said I looked like a 'bratty millennial', which I do, but is it bad if I like the pic and wanna post? Is that worst?"

The posts in question include shots of Miley kayaking, hiking and spending time with the Don't Call Me Angel singer's canine companion, Beanie.

According to The Daily Telegraph, back in 2010, a teenage Miley confessed to Hello! that she can be "the biggest brat of all history" when it comes to Tish and father Billy Ray Cyrus, adding, "When I go home I fight with my parents. Overall we're a close family. My mum and I finish each other's sentences".

Miley Cyrus shared this photo in Instagram.

