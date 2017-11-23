Menu
Brand new and nothing to do

This week's cover home is ready to move into and enjoy.
Melissa Martin
by

THE Real Estate Property Guide team was in the heart of Coffs Harbour this week.

This four-bedroom, three-bathroom residence at 87 Pearce Drive is ready for you to simply walk in, unpack and enjoy. The finishes are beautiful, the landscaping complete and the neighbourhood is popular.

This property will feature on the front page of Saturday's Real Estate Property Guide but if you're keen to get an earlier look, the Guide is online now.

Vision Property Sales selling agent Brad Vines said this outstanding new build has been completed to an exceptional standard and offers the homebuyer a relaxed lifestyle.

"This impeccable brand new home is in a quality area surrounded by striking homes,” he said.

"The build incorporates InsulLiving and Dincel Construction Systems for the external, internal and retaining walls achieving a cost-saving 8-star energy rating.　The product is reinforced with steel and core filled ensuring structural durability, it's also waterproof and damp proof and thermal efficient.

"The home features a large open floor plan with raked and square set ceilings. The overall impression is one of quality and an attention to detail expected by buyers in this area.

"With stone bench tops and a butler's pantry, the kitchen is also reflective of today's expectations.

"This is a stylish new home in a highly desirable area with nothing for the buyer to do but move straight in.”

See more in the Real Estate Property Guide online flip-book.

Coffs Coast Advocate

