Catch Daryl Braithwaite at the Hoey Moey.
Whats On

Braithwaite to ride into the Coffs Coast

27th Jun 2018 6:00 AM

What: The singer of a song known by all generations, Horses, Darly Braithwaite is coming to Coffs Harbour for a night not to be missed.

Right now Daryl Braithwaite is showing no signs of slowing down and last year, he entered the ARIA Hall of Fame as a solo artist.

Sony Music Australia has announced the release of the legendary Daryl Braithwaite's album 'Days Go By,' an album showcases Daryl's career highlights to date and featuring brand new music.

Where: The Hoey Moey.

When: Saturday, October 13 from 6pm.

