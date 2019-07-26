Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A swimmer has died after contracting brain-eating amoeba like what's pictured here under magnification. Reports say she was exposed at a water park in North Carolina. (iStock)
A swimmer has died after contracting brain-eating amoeba like what's pictured here under magnification. Reports say she was exposed at a water park in North Carolina. (iStock)
Health

Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer

26th Jul 2019 8:53 AM

A US man has died from a rare brain-eating amoeba after swimming in a man-made lake at a water park, North Carolina officials say.

The state Department of Health and Human Resources says the infection was caused by the amoeba naturally present in warm freshwater during the summer.

The man became sick after swimming in Fantasy Lake Water Park in Hope Mills in Cumberland County on July 12.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed it was caused by Naegleria fowleri, a single-celled organism known as the brain-eating amoeba.

It can be fatal if forced up the nose but does not cause illness if swallowed.

Symptoms typically begin with severe headache, fever, nausea and vomiting and progress to stiff neck, seizures and coma.

The amoeba can cause severe illness up to nine days after exposure.

Health officials say the amoeba is known to have infected just 145 people in the US from 1962 to 2018.

More Stories

Show More
amobea editors picks health swimmer

Top Stories

    BYPASS BATTLE: Another deadline comes and goes

    premium_icon BYPASS BATTLE: Another deadline comes and goes

    News The Coffs community has waited decades for a bypass and the waiting game looks set to continue.

    WALK OFF: Crucial decision adjourned, councillors storm out

    premium_icon WALK OFF: Crucial decision adjourned, councillors storm out

    News Rolling coverage: Councillors walk out on dramatic milestone meeting

    End of an era: Coffs Coast farewells beloved Bucky

    premium_icon End of an era: Coffs Coast farewells beloved Bucky

    Pets & Animals Iconic Coffs dolphin, Bucky, has died, leaving us in mourning

    Highway crash response downscaled, north of Coffs Harbour

    premium_icon Highway crash response downscaled, north of Coffs Harbour

    Breaking No serious injuries reported by police on scene of crash