Bradbury’s dig at Hemsworth over movie rumours

Steven Bradbury’s dig at Liam Hemsworth to play him
by Sally Coates
10th Jul 2019 5:49 AM
LIAM Hemsworth is the bookies' favourite to play Steven Bradbury in his upcoming biopic, but the four-time Olympian reckons the hunk doesn't have the muscle for it. 

The film on Bradbury's history-making gold medal win reveals it was hard work, not luck, that resulted in the speed skater's 2002 victory after all of his opponents were taken out in a pileup.

Liam Hemsworth is the bookies’ favourite to play gold medallist Steven Bradbury. Picture: Backgrid
Liam Hemsworth is the bookies’ favourite to play gold medallist Steven Bradbury. Picture: Backgrid


"The script has been written, but the producers haven't even thrown it out to any actors yet," Bradbury said.

"Would you believe there's a market for it on Sportsbet? Liam Hemsworth is the frontrunner. I said his biceps are too big and his quads are too small."

Sportsbet also has Bradbury as the frontrunner to win Survivor: Champions vs. Contenders on Channel 10 later this month.

Bradbury will star on the upcoming season of Survivor Australia. Picture: Supplied
Bradbury will star on the upcoming season of Survivor Australia. Picture: Supplied

