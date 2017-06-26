Brace yourselves: it's the last week of the school term

FIVE DAYS TO GO: Everyone is tired an emotional right now.

My kids had to be woken up at 7.45am today. Of course, chaos ensued to get to school on time, but that was when I realised what was behind the sleep in; it's the last week of term. Yes, they're getting to that point of exhaustion that always comes just before the holidays.

I must admit it's crept up on me this time, but all the signs have been there.

You know it's the last week of school when:

They're tired an emotional

Too tired to go to school. Oksana_Alex

Case in point - the sleep-in.

They're tired, however they'll never sleep-in on a weekend, or next week when they're on holidays, they just find it hard to drag themselves out of bed for one more week of reading, writing and arithmetic.

Tears are also common during this time; for no rational reason, of course, it could simply be because their favourite cereal has run out and you're not going to the shops until tomorrow.

it's not uncommon for parents to feel the same way by this stage!

A forest died to make the number of flyers coming home in their schoolbags

From vacation care timetables to holiday workshops and sporting clinics, you could sink a ship with the amount of paper promoting things for the kids to do in the holidays. Apparently, boredom is no longer a vacation activity!

They don't want to go to their after-school activities

Swimming lessons? No way! stephen wisbauer

That last swimming lesson of the term is always traumatic, so are the music lessons or anything deemed "too hard” for the poor tired poppets.

You either give up or send them anyway knowing they probably won't retain a thing.

They remember their library books

No trouble remembering library day Thinkstock

Why is it kids can forget to return their library books every other week during term, but the lure of getting books to read over the holidays gets them organised every time. My daughter even packed hers last night; this never happens.

The teachers have a glint in their eye

The teachers are tired too Wavebreakmedia

Let's face it, everyone is tired by this point of the term, including the teachers. But I always notice a little spring in their step or glint in their eye as the last day of term approaches.