BPW Tertiary Scholarships open

BPW Coffs Harbour is proud to announce the opening of our 2018 tertiary scholarships. Education is the key to improving our lives. From our inception in 1972, BPW Coffs Harbour has been interested in ensuring access to educational equality for all.

In particular, we have made it one of our major projects to help women who pursue education as mature age students.

For many women, it can be a struggle to juggle study, work and family life. Our scholarship winners in 2017 were Rachel Bennett and Ellen Cox. Each of these young women have extended family to care for while they acquired their degrees in education and nursing. BPW is proud to have been able to assist them.

Each year we offer two scholarships in memory of two remarkable educators who taught in Coffs Harbour and strongly believed in equitable access to education for women. Women students who have commenced University or TAFE after a gap between school and tertiary studies, who study locally and are in their final year of study, are advised to contact coffsharbour@bpw.com.au for an application form.

The application process is simple and quick and can reward these winners with either $750 or $1250 towards their studies. Applications will be accepted up to Friday May 11.

Winners will be announced at our Scholarship Dinner on May 12.

For details on BPW Coffs Harbour, visit www.bpw.com.au/CoffsHarbour or Facebook.com/BPWCoffsHarbour.