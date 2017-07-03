BPW Coffs Coast empowering women with passion

WOULD you like to be part of a passionate organisation for women that helps drive change around the world?

Business and Professional Women Coffs Harbour ((BPW) is part of an international network providing friendship, networking and mentoring to working women, students and retirees.

The focus is on empowering women through education, professional and personal development and friendship.

With strong community ties, this organisation makes real differences in womens' lives locally, nationally and internationally.

The next Coffs Harbour strategy meeting is this Friday, July 7, at 7pm.

If you have thoughts and ideas that could help create positive change and beneficial consequences for women, come along, be supported and heard by like-minded amazing people.

Be part of the change you are looking for!

If you would like to know more about our organisation contact president Kim Connolly, visit www.bpw.com.au/Coffs-Harbour or the BPW Coffs Harbour Facebook page.