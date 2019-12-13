BOYS TO MEN: NCCCPL stars to make weekend out of rivalry

Northern Districts Rebels seamer Lachlan Carlyle whips one in against Harwood in NCCC Premier League cricket.

Northern Districts Rebels seamer Lachlan Carlyle whips one in against Harwood in NCCC Premier League cricket.

NCCC PREMIER LEAGUE : It was another round and another week off for Harwood’s North Coast Premier League side last weekend, but this time it wasn’t due to match cancellations.

Their opponents, Valleys, were forced to forfeit the match for personal reasons and Harwood extended their lead at the top of the table.

Tomorrow, Harwood host Northern Districts Rebels with a good chance of cementing their spot as title favourites heading into the tail end of the season.

Both the Rebels and Harwood have had some of the best young stars on the North Coast break through in the past few seasons and they’ll be going at it with some extra motivation this afternoon.

Serving as an appetiser of sorts to the Interdistrict cricket under-16 grand final between Coffs Harbour and Lower Clarence on Sunday, teenage talents Troy Turner and Lachlan Carlyle will square up in their club colours after a blistering season in the competition so far.

Troy Turner batting for Lower Clarence in the North Coast Cricket Council 2017/18 Inter-District Under-14 grand final between Lower Clarence and Nambucca Bellingen at Barry Watts Oval in Maclean on Sunday, 11th February, 2017.Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner

Coffs product Carlyle has been electric for first grade side Nana Glen and the Rebels with 11 wickets across seven matches and an economy rate of 3.79.

The crafty bowler has also made his presence felt in the Interdistrict matches, with a five-wicket haul last time out against Lower Clarence.

Turner has played across three grades this season, filling his schedule with 11 matches.

The gifted all-rounder has averaged an impressive 26 runs at the crease, adding five wickets over five matches for Harwood’s North Coast Premier League side.

While the potent pair might not be the key influencers in the Premier League fixture tomorrow, they are blazing a trail to the top of the game and look likely, alongside fellow stars like Hayden Ensbey, to take over in the years to come.

In the other match, Sawtell take on Valleys with their eyes on an important victory.

GAME DAY: Harwood host Northern Districts Rebels at Harwood Oval while Sawtell travel to Valleys’ Phillip Hughes Oval with both matches starting at 1pm tomorrow.