Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A young boy has been rushed to hospital after reportedly being injured when he was sucked down a drain.
A young boy has been rushed to hospital after reportedly being injured when he was sucked down a drain.
Breaking

Boy sucked down a drain

12th Feb 2020 8:38 PM

A young boy has been taken to hospital after reportedly being sucked down a drain on the Gold Coast in Queensland.

A nine-year-old child was sucked down a drain at Latimers Crossing in Nerang this afternoon, according to Nine News.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson told news.com.au that they had been called to a private residence in Gilston just after 4.40pm.

They treated a male patient following a "post immersion" incident for minor scrapes to the head.

He was initially reported as being of primary school age but that has not been confirmed.

The patient was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

accident drain editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CHAOS: Flood leaves path of destruction in valley

        premium_icon CHAOS: Flood leaves path of destruction in valley

        News FLOODING IN THE VALLEY: Cars wrecked, roads blocked, fences destroyed and livestock lost.

        ROAD CLOSURES: Water over bridges and roads at 20 locations

        premium_icon ROAD CLOSURES: Water over bridges and roads at 20 locations

        News Here's a list of roads closed due to flooding on the Coffs Coast.

        Shocking dashcam video shows truck smash on black spot road

        premium_icon Shocking dashcam video shows truck smash on black spot road

        News Road continues to draw criticism with this dashcam footage.

        Elton's manager shares some great backstage stories

        premium_icon Elton's manager shares some great backstage stories

        Entertainment The day Elton John’s band had a run in with the Mob.